Priyanka Chopra Shares Sneak Peek into Brother Siddharth’s Wedding Celebrations

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra gave fans a sneak peek into her 'shaadi ka ghar' as the wedding celebration of her brother, Siddharth Chopra, is set to begin.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday evening, the 'Barfi' actress shared a series of pictures where she can be seen enjoying dance rehearsals for her brother's sangeet ceremony.

In one picture, PeeCee is seen sitting at the dining table with her mother-in-law, Denise Miller-Jonas, and father-in-law, Kevin Jonas Sr.

Her daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, is also soaking in the celebrations. One picture shows her happily drawing with other kids, while another shows her enjoying the beach outside their Mumbai residence.

Along with the pictures, the actress added a caption that read, "Shaadi ka ghar..!! And it begins tomorrow (red heart emoji) mere bhai ki shaadi hai (It's my brother's wedding) @siddharthchopra89 with @neelamupadhyaya!! Sangeet practice to fam jams. So good to be home. My heart is full, and so is my schedule. Who said a wedding is easy? No one... but is it fun? Absolutely! Looking forward to the next few days @drmadhuakhourichopra."

Siddharth Chopra got engaged to actor Neelam Upadhyaya in August 2024, after their roka ceremony in April 2024.

Meanwhile, the actress will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's tentatively titled 'SSB29' alongside Mahesh Babu.

The film is written by Vijayendra Prasad and directed by Rajamouli. Further details about the cast are still under wraps.

Apart from this, the 'Anuja' movie, which is produced by her recently made it to the Oscars 2025 nomination list in the 'Live Action Short' category. (ANI)