Priyanka Chopra Shares Fun Snippets of Her Life in Heartwarming Instagram Post

Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra has treated her fans with an album of 'fun snippets' of her life on social media.

On Monday, the 'Desi girl' posted nostalgic pictures on Instagram and wrote a lengthy note describing each photo in the caption.

She penned, "As I was clearing up my photo library, I found some fun snippets of my life.

1: Fashion first. Moms sunnies, Dads bike (make was Rajdoot I think) 1983

2: As I said Fashion first. Always been a Desi girl 1982

3: it was my Birthday party but I had a bad asthma attack 1987

4: fashion stole my smile. Another birthday another year

5: My happiest place. Traveling with my family. Leh 1994

6: Camphor hospital grounds Barielly. The hair though 1993

7: lanky teenager at 13 was allowed a cola! of course in a fancy glass. 1995

8: Boston. major upgrade in confidence 1997

9: 90s baby. Stylin' with @irf.ahm 1997

10: my first modelling shoot in Barielly. Hair and makeup by me 1999

11: First portfolio shot. Bareilly. 1999

12: Miss India official portrait shot by @atulkasbekar

13: Miss india contestant. 2000

14: Baby steps into movies.. Paper clipping my grandma saved of the mahurat of a shelved film called Asar with @ajaydevgn and the late Yusuf sahib approx 2002

15: Dostana Miami post shoot shenanigans, why don't ask! 2008"

"there's so much more that happened after that, but will require another post and another break between shots. See you soon with some more nostalgia," she concluded.

As soon as Priyanka shared the post on Instagram, netizens showered love with heart emojis in the comment section.

A fan wrote, "You're amazing".

Another user commented, "This post is GIVING!!! Love it!!!"

Priyanka often shares her precious moments on social media.

Recently, on Valentine's Day, Priyanka shared a rare photo from her dating days with her husband, Nick Jonas, on social media.

Through a heartwarming post, she narrated how her love story with the pop singer Nick began and how it is progressing.

Taking to her Instagram, the 'Fashion' actress shared some cute clicks with her husband to celebrate their love story on Valentine's Day.

In the first picture, the duo were seen twinning in white outfits while the actress rested her head on the shoulders of the pop singer. The date of capture was also mentioned in the photo. As per the post, the picture is expected to be taken in January 2018.

Another photo from Priyanka's post appears to be from her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding in Mumbai recently. While twinning in blue outfits, the couple posed for an adorable selfie at an event.

While sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "How it started.. How it's going. Happy Valentine's Day to my forever, Valentine."

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick visited India to take part in the wedding festivities of her brother Siddharth Chopra.

The wedding of Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya took place on February 7, 2025. (ANI)