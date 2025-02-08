Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Brother Siddharth and Neelam on Their Wedding

Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra recently got married in a full Punjabi-style ceremony. The past few days saw 'Desi' girl and her family indulging in wedding festivities which were all about "band, baaja and blast."

After wrapping up the wedding day, Priyanka on Saturday took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note congratulating her brother Siddharth and sister-in-law Neelam.

"To a lifetime of love, laughter, sunshine and happiness (red heart emoji) #SidNee ki shaadi! @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya," she captioned the post, sharing several adorable glimpses from the traditional ceremony.

In one of the clips, Priyanka can be seen making a stunning entry with her brother. Dressed in an aqua-blue coloured lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra, the 'Dostana' star left everyone in awe with her ethnic look.

In another video, one can see Priyanka dancing her heart out at Punjabi songs during her brother's baraat. There are also fam-jam pictures featuring Priyanka's in-laws.

There's also a clip which showed Priyanka doing the gathbandhan during the pheras, quipping how her mom told her to tie it tightly.

She can be heard saying 'dum laga ke haisha' making her bhabhi laugh.

Earlier, on Saturday afternoon, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas were spotted arriving at her brother Siddharth Chopra's house after his wedding.

The duo posed for the paparazzi and greeted them warmly as they headed to enjoy the post-wedding celebrations.They were seen donning ethnic attire. (ANI)