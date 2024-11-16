Manoj Bajpayee's 'Despatch' gets special screening at IFFI

Panaji (Goa): Two ZEE5 Originals, 'Despatch' which stars Manoj Bajpayee and 'Vikkatakavi: The Chronicles of Amaragiri', have been selected to screen at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024 in Goa.

Directed by Kanu Behl, 'Despatch' also stars Shahana Goswami and Arrchita Agarwaal. The story revolves around the life of an investigative journalist Joy (played by Manoj Bajpayee) as he navigates the murky waters of media corruption, power struggles, and personal dilemmas while chasing a high-stakes story.

'Vikkatakavi: The Chronicles of Amaragiri', on the other hand, is directed by Pradeep Maddali, and is a detective thriller set in the 1970s Telangana. It follows Ramakrishna (played by Naresh Agastya) as he investigates mysterious cases in the Nallamalla Forest, where villagers lose their memories. The series blends history, politics, and suspense, with Megha Akash portraying Princess Lakshmi.

Also Read: Check how much money Vikrant Massey's film 'The Sabarmati Report' minted on Day 1

As per a press note shared by Zee5, Kanu, shared his excitement about 'Despatch' screening at IFFI and said, "We are absolutely thrilled to take Despatch to IFFI and screen it among film lovers. There is no better feeling than to receive first-hand, authentic feedback on the film from such passionate festival goers. It is my first time at IFFI and am looking forward to attending it".

Director Pradeep too shared his happiness for 'Vikkatakavi,' saying, "I'm beyond excited to have Vikkatakavi premiere at IFFI--it's truly a great honor for any director to showcase their work at such a prestigious platform. The story of Vikkatakavi, with its deep cultural roots and gripping mystery, is something I'm immensely proud of, especially as it brings Telangana's rich local history to a global audience. This collaboration with ZEE5 has been incredibly rewarding, and I look forward to visiting IFFI with this special project".

The event, held from November 20 to 28, will feature 'Despatch' as a special presentation on November 21 and 'Vikkatakavi' as a world premiere on November 23.

—ANI