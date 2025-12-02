Kareena Kapoor has a funny message for husband Saif Ali Khan that every mom can relate to

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor has a special message for husband Saif Ali Khan.

In another example of her well-known sense of humour, Bebo used social media to share her ordeal as a mom of two, who keep on interrupting her constantly, making her forget everything.

Kareena took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and reshared a post that read, "I'm just a mom standing in front of my husband, trying to say something that I no longer remember because our kids have interrupted us 175 times."

Dedicating the post to Saif, she wrote, "Oh Hi Saif," along with a red heart and two laughing with tears emojis.

For the unaware, Kareena and Saif tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on October 16, 2012. The couple welcomed their first child together, Taimur, on December 20, 2016.

In 2021, Kareena and Saif once again became parents to a baby boy Jeh.

Work-wise, Saif recently joined Kareena and the rest of the Kapoor clan for ‘Dining with the Kapoors" - a Netflix special that brings together the Hindi cinema’s first film dynasty.

The 1-hour special, which has been created by Armaan Jain and directed by Smriti Mundhra, also features Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Aadar Jain, along with others.

Up next, Kareena will be seen leading Meghna Gulzar's much-anticipated "Daayra". Bebo will be sharing screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time in her forthcoming drama.

Recently, Bebo revealed through her social media post that she has commenced the shoot of her next.

Kareen took to her Instagram account and uploaded a few glimpses from her first day at the shoot.

“Day 1 of the 68th film, Daayra, with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi Send love and blessings (sic)", the caption read.

