Kajol Wishes Nephew Aaman Devgan on Birthday Amid Bollywood Debut

Mumbai: Kajol showered some "mami" love on her nephew Aaman Devgan, who turned a year older on Tuesday.

Posting an adorable selfie with Aaman, Kajol on Instagram Story wrote, "Happy Happy birthday @aamandevgan..may you have an awesome and amazing year ahead."

Aman is son of Ajay Devgn's sister Neelam. He recently made his Bollywood debut opposite Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha in Abhishek Kapoor's film 'Azaad'.

Recently, in a conversation with ANI, Aaman shared his experience working in the film. Aaman said he had to build a strong connection with the horse for the role. The actor shared that he even spent time "sleeping near the horse, feeding it, and cleaning its stable."

"There were many scenes with the horse. We attended workshops and classes to understand the horse's energy. We also took horse-riding lessons. I even spent time sleeping near the horse, feeding it, and cleaning its stable. This was essential because animals don't act like humans--they won't say their lines. Understanding their energy was very important for the film," the actor shared.

In the coming months, Aaman will be seen in a horror comedy 'Jhalak'.The film will be created under Devgn Films and Panorama Studios. Umang Vyas, acclaimed for his directorial work on the Gujarati blockbuster 'Jhamkudi', has come on board to direct 'Jhalak'. Tushar Ajgaonkar, the celebrated writer of the hit horror comedy 'Munjya', has also joined the team. (ANI)