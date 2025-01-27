Kajal Aggarwal Begins Filming for 'The India Story', Release Set for Aug 2025

Mumbai: Actress Kajal Aggarwal has officially commenced filming for her much-awaited movie 'The India Story'.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram stories to share her excitement with fans, posting a picture from the movie's sets while holding a clapperboard.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Kickstarting our first schedule in Pune, for The India Story! Excited to bring this untold, impactful story to life. Mark your calendars - 15th August 2025 - see you in cinemas! #indiastory #comingsoon."

The film, which stars Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, officially went on the floors on January 9.

The team of 'The India Story' began shooting in Mumbai before moving to Pune for the next schedule.

Directed by Chetan DK and produced by MIG Production and Studios, the film is slated for release on August 15, 2025.

'The India Story' will explore the dark and controversial world of major scandals involving pesticide companies.

Though the plot details are still under wraps, the film promises to shed light on an important chapter in India's history.

Excitement surrounding the film is growing, as the makers recently shared behind-the-scenes (BTS) images, showcasing glimpses from the sets. (ANI)