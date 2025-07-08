Jackie Shroff celebrates 36 years of action thriller ‘Tridev’

Mumbai: As his film “Tridev” completed 36 years in Hindi cinema, veteran actor Jackie Shroff celebrated the milestone by sharing some moments from the 1989 film.

Jackie took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a video montage featuring the song “Gali Gali Mein Firata Hain Tu” sung by Alka Yagnik and Manhar Udhas.

The video also showcased an action scene starring Jackie along with Naseeruddin Shah and Sunny Deol throwing a grenade at late star Amrish Puri. The clip concluded with “Oye Oye, Tirchhi Topi Wale” sung by Amit Kumar and Sapna Mukherjee.

Jackie did not add any captions, instead he used: “#36yearsoftridev.”

Directed by Rajiv Rai, Tridev stars Naseeruddin Shah, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Sangeeta Bijlani, Sonam, Anupam Kher and Amrish Puri. The film was a critically and commercially blockbuster at the box office and was the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 1989 behind Maine Pyar Kiya and Ram Lakhan.

The film follows an exiled police officer, a bandit and the son of a police commissioner are framed by a smuggler, they join forces to teach him a lesson and prove their innocence.

In other news, Jackie recently joined a plantation drive in Pune's Lonikand village. During the drive, they ended up planting 1000 trees.

Sharing his views on the plantation drive, he said, "This plantation drive is not just a mere initiative, but through this, we are hoping to grow love, peace, and humanity, something that cannot be destroyed today, or ever in the future."

Revealing the mindset behind the initiative, he added, "Through this, we aspire to grow something indestructible that actually works for the coming generation, so that they experience the beauty of better living, a healthier and sustainable life. True healing starts when we prioritize the well-being of people and the planet."

Jackie is gearing up for Anupam Kher's upcoming directorial "Tanvi: The Great".

--IANS