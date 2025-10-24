Jackie Shroff celebrates 11 years of ‘Happy New Year’

Mumbai: As “Happy New Year” completed 11 years in Hindi cinema, veteran actor Jackie Shroff, who played an antagonist in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film, has celebrated the moment.

Jackie took to his Instagram Stories, where he shared a scene from the film featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Sonu Sood, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and others. The clip also included the popular track “India Waale.”

For the caption, Jackie simply wrote: “#11yearsofhappynewyear.”

Released in 2014, Happy New Year is an action comedy film, which is directed by Farah Khan. The film features an ensemble cast of Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah and Jackie Shroff.

The film was planned in 2005 but was shelved for unknown reasons and Farah went on to make Om Shanti Om and Tees Maar Khan. The film follows Charlie, who assembles a team of non-dancers to take part in a dance competition at a hotel in Dubai in a quest to pull off a diamond heist.

After its release the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences featured the film's script in their library.

Talking about Jackie, the actor is set to star in the upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”, which is directed by Ahmed Khan.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

The actor had recently celebrated 40 years of 'Teri Meherbaniyan', which is a remake of Vijay Reddy's 1984 Kannada outing "Thaliya Bhagya" starring Shankar Nag. The movie has also been remade in Telugu as "Nammina Bantu", in Malayalam with the name "Ithente Neethi", and in Tamil with the title "Nandri".

The drama features Jackie as Ram, Poonam as Bijli, Raj Kiran as Gopi, Swapna as Sharda, Doggie Brownie as Moti, Asrani as Munim Banwarilal, Sadashiv Amrapurkar as Sardarilal, Amrish Puri as Thakur Vijay Singh, and Satyen Kappu as Bijli's Father.

The drama talks about residents in a remote village suffering under the ruthless Thakur Vijay Singh until the honest newcomer Ram challenges him. When Ram helps a young couple elope and get married, Thakur Vijay Singh resorts to brutal revenge.

