Gehena Vasisth Appears Before ED in Money Laundering Probe, Shares Details of Investigation

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Gehena Vasisth, who is under investigation in a money laundering case, appeared at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Ballard Estate on Monday to record her statement.

Speaking to ANI about the investigation, Gehena shared details of a recent raid at her residence, stating, "On the 29th, my house was raided and everything was checked. No objectionable material was found in my house. Nor was any material found. My account was frozen, including my mutual funds, FDs, everything was frozen and I was issued summons under the PMLA section. So I have come to support the investigation. I myself also want that the truth should come out in front of the people...I have met Raj Kundra only once till date..."

The actress, along with entrepreneur Raj Kundra, is being investigated for allegedly being involved in a financial case linked to the production and distribution of adult content through mobile apps.

In 2021, Gehena and several others were arrested by the Mumbai police for their alleged roles in producing and uploading explicit content online. They are currently out on bail, but the case remains under investigation. (ANI)