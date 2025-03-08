Esha Deol Returns to Big Screen After Long Break with Vikram Bhatt's Tumko Meri Kasam

Mumbai: Actor Esha Deol spoke about returning to the big screen after a long gap in Vikram Bhatt's 'Tumko Meri Kasam'.

Although she has been working and was seen in web series like 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' and 'Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega', she is finally returning to the big screen with Vikram Bhatt's project after a long gap, and Esha expressed her happiness about it.

In a conversation with ANI, she shared, "I am coming on the big screen after a long time. I have been working for the past four or five years and doing web series and short films, but 'Tumko Meri Kasam' is very special to me as, after a long time, I am looking at myself on the big screen and doing from where I started my career."

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, 'Tumko Meri Kasam', features actors Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh, Adah Sharma and Esha Deol in key roles. The film is loosely inspired by the life of Dr Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF, a nationwide chain of fertility clinics.

While talking about the film, Esha added, "It is a human drama, and it is split in two timelines. One portion is of me and Anupam ji (Kher); another is of Adah and Ishwak, so past and present. Vikram ji has directed it in an interesting way, so the story continuously switches between present and past, so it keeps you completely glued to the screen."

"It is a courtroom drama, and it is the first time I am playing a defence lawyer, which is a challenging role, and I have to do it with subtle intensity," she said while throwing light on her character.

On working with Vikram Bhatt with whom she also worked in the 2006 film 'Ankahee', she said, "We have worked earlier and when Vikram (Bhatt) approached me with the project, he said, 'it is based on true story and you have to play a lawyer', I said yes...he is a kind of director 'jo actor ko samaye dekar unse performance nikalvane ki puri koshish karte hai '. He never gets distracted, and he is a multitasker."

The makers of the film recently unveiled the trailer, which starts with Anupam Kher facing murder charges and trying to clear his name. It also shows how Adah supports her husband's dream of starting an IVF clinic while facing societal judgement and comments. The role is played by Iswak. Esha also plays a prominent role in the movie.

Interestingly, the movie also marks the debut of Vikram Bhatt as a lyricist.

'Tumko Meri Kasam' is presented by Mahesh Bhatt, Indira Entertainment, Produced by Indira Entertainment, Shwetambari Bhatt and Krishna Bhatt Sarda are the Project Directors. It features actors Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh, Adah Sharma and Esha Deol in key roles. Music is by Prateek Walia. The lyrics are by Vikram Bhatt and Shweta Bothra. The music is with Zee. The film will be released on March 21.

The daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini has featured in several big films like 'Dhoom', 'Dus', and 'No Entry'.

Talking about the kind of projects she is willing to do, she said, "I am willing to do more challenging role that suits my age, and if I get such stories, definitely, I would love to be part of it." (ANI)