Diwali khatam... Alpha shuru!: Sharvari hits gym

Mumbai: Sharvari is back to her fitness routine after Diwali celebrations.

The Bollywood actress, who was last seen in 'Munjya', 'Maharaj', and the action-packed 'Vedaa', is gearing up for her next big project, 'Alpha', a part of the YRF Spy Universe alongside Alia Bhatt.

Sharvari took to her Instagram account on Monday, to share photos from her intense workout session.

In the pictures, the 'Munjya' actress can be seen flaunting her toned physique at the gym and performing barbell row exercises.

She captioned her post, "Diwali Khatam... Alpha Shuru! #MondayMotivation," giving fans a glimpse of how she's staying fit for her upcoming film.

Watch: https://www.instagram.com/p/DCOBvYWtICD/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

'Alpha', directed by Shiv Rawail, marks a significant addition to Yash Raj Films' esteemed spy universe. The film is set to release on December 25.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the action-packed drama follows the journey of a determined Dalit girl and boldly addresses the pressing issues of caste-based injustices and crimes.

'Vedaa' was released in theatres on August 15. It faced a box-office clash with Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein.

—ANI