Divya Dutta Reflects on Versatile Career, 'Chhaava' Role, and Upcoming Projects

New Delhi: Actress Divya Dutta opened up about her diverse and evolving career while reflecting on her transformative roles, her journey in the industry, and her recent experiences with the 'Chhaava' movie.

In an interview with ANI, Dutta, known for her versatile portrayals, delved into what drives her choices as an actress, the importance of strong female characters in films, and her exciting upcoming projects.

'Chhaava' marks Divya Dutta's second collaboration with Laxman Utekar, a filmmaker she praises for his ability to offer her roles that challenge her creatively.

Recalling her first experience with him in the 2022 film 'Nazar Andaaz', she fondly remembers the film's playful and mischievous tone, which contrasted with her role in 'Chhaava'.

"Laxman sir called me for Chhaava and asked me to play a Maratha queen. At first, I wondered how it would look on me, but he reassured me, saying, 'Yes, absolutely, it will look very good.' And it did," she recalled.

On set, Dutta was fully immersed in the world of Soyarabai's palace.

"When I first stepped into my queenly costume and saw the palace, it felt like I'd stepped into another era. The atmosphere was magical, and the unit worked so beautifully to make me feel the essence of the role," Dutta said.

Being asked about how she approaches signing films, Dutta explains that every actor follows their instinct.

"You just know if a project will be interesting or not the moment someone narrates it to you," she said.

The actress mentioned turning down several big films in the past, knowing they weren't right for her.

"The best compliment I get from the audience is when they say, 'We know you'll do something different.' That's what drives me to make choices that keep me away from being typecast," she said.

Divya Dutta also talked about one of her recent projects, 'Sharmaji Ki Beti', which she believes was one such film in which her character defied expectations and made a lasting impact.

"No one thought a role like that would come my way, but God has been kind," she shared, highlighting how grateful she is for the recognition and appreciation she receives for her diverse roles.

As a "greedy actor," Dutta's ambition remains strong. "I just finished a beautiful OTT show, and it's a nice feeling to do title roles that were written for me," she said.

From an upcoming biopic on the legendary Shukla Bandyopadhyay to a recently wrapped film with Manoj Bajpayee, Dutta is keeping her fans excited with an impressive lineup of projects.

"It feels wonderful to work in a way that allows me to explore different looks and characters with each new role," she said.

In her candid reflections on the role of women in cinema, Divya Dutta also touched upon how the industry has evolved, especially with the rise of OTT platforms.

"Women are an integral part of movies. Yes, it's a male-dominated industry, but things are changing. Now, a female lead is not just someone who appears in a song or two. She has her own story arc, her identity, and her presence. I think a project is incomplete if you don't have the female counterpart as a strong one," Dutta said.

She credited the changing narrative to both the audience and the writers. "It's a great time for female actors. We're getting roles with depth and layers, and the audience is responding positively. Writers and directors are now writing roles for women that are complex and compelling, and that's where the magic happens."

Looking forward, Divya Dutta also shared that she is currently working on a couple's story with Jimmy Shergill in Nainital and has wrapped up a film with Manoj Bajpayee.

She also shared that she is working on a biopic about Shukla Bandyopadhyay, a remarkable woman from Kolkata. With so much on her plate, Dutta is excited about what lies ahead.

"Every time I look in the mirror, I see a different face, and that's what keeps it fun," she said. (ANI)