Dharmendra returns to screen, shares emotional voice note about ‘mera bada beta’ amid recovery

Mumbai: The makers of “Ikkis,” on Monday, unveiled a striking new poster featuring veteran actor Dharmendra.

The legendary actor, who recently recovered after spending 12 days in the hospital due to severe breathlessness, shared his first voice note on social media. The makers took to Instagram to share the new poster featuring the ‘Sholay’ actor and captioned it as, “Fathers raise sons. Legends raise nations. Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier. One timeless legend brings us the story of another. #IkkisTrailerOutNow Ikkis in cinemas worldwide on 25th December 2025.”

In the latest poster, voiced by Dharmendra, who plays the role of Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal, father of Arun Khetrapal, cherishes the bravery of his late son. The actor could be heard saying, “Yeh mera bada beta, Arun. Yeh humesha ikkis ka hi rahega.”

For the unversed, Brigadier M.L. Khetrapal played a significant role in shaping his son Arun’s sense of duty. His inspiring tales of courage and patriotism deeply influenced Arun’s decision to join the Indian Army. In the film, Agastya Nanda portrays Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously honoured with the Param Vir Chakra for his exceptional bravery in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Dharmendra was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on October 31 after experiencing severe breathlessness. He was discharged on November 12 and has since returned home, where he is currently recovering under medical supervision.

Sunny Deol’s team shared a statement confirming that the veteran actor would continue his treatment at home. The statement read, “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time.”

--IANS