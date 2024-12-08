Dharmendra birthday special Revisiting Bollywood legend's iconic works as he turns 89 today

New Delhi: As Bollywood's beloved He-Man, Dharmendra celebrates his 89th birthday today, we take a moment to honour the legendary actor whose iconic roles have etched a permanent place in Indian cinema.

With his undeniable charm, rugged looks, and versatile performances, Dharmendra became a favourite of audiences from all walks of life.

Over the span of more than six decades, the star has delivered memorable films in various genres, making him one of the most revered names in the history of Hindi cinema. Let's revisit his iconic works and take a trip down memory lane.

1. 'Sholay' (1975): The ultimate cult classic

Without a doubt, Dharmendra's most iconic role remains his portrayal of the fearless and charming 'Veeru' in 'Sholay'. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, this film not only redefined the action genre but also gave Dharmendra a place in Bollywood folklore. His onscreen camaraderie with Amitabh Bachchan, his comic timing, and his intense action sequences as part of the film's central duo, made 'Sholay' an unforgettable blockbuster.

2. 'Rakhwala' (1971): The perfect blend of action and emotion

In 'Rakhwala', Dharmendra showcased his impressive ability to balance action with emotion. The film saw him in the role of an honest man who protects the weak from criminals, while also dealing with familial responsibilities. With songs like "Mere Dil Ne Jo Managa Mil Gya", the film resonated deeply with audiences. His performance cemented his status as a versatile actor, capable of delivering intense, emotional scenes while simultaneously maintaining his strong on-screen persona.

3. 'Anupama' (1966): A sensitive, groundbreaking role

Dharmendra's portrayal of a young man who helps a lonely, neglected woman in 'Anupama' showed his early ability to take on sensitive, nuanced roles. Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, this film marked a turning point in his career, as it revealed a more serious side to the actor, moving beyond the stereotypical roles of the action hero.

4. 'Chupke Chupke' (1975): A comedy classic

Dharmendra was also known for his impeccable comic timing, which was beautifully displayed in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 'Chupke Chupke'. Playing the lovable prankster who, along with his wife, participates in a hilarious and heartwarming charade involving their friends and families, Dharmendra's performance was one of his most memorable comedic turns. The film's light-hearted nature and Dharmendra's natural charm made it a timeless classic, loved by multiple generations of fans.

5. 'The Burning Train' (1980): A star-studded disaster drama

Another iconic film in Dharmendra's career was 'The Burning Train'--a massive multi-starrer drama. This ambitious film was filled with action, drama, and suspense, and Dharmendra played a key role alongside an ensemble cast that included Vinod Khanna, Hema Malini, Parvin Babi, and others. The film was known for its grand scale and thrilling sequences, marking a significant point in Dharmendra's career as an action star in the early 1980s.

6. 'Satyakam' (1969): A true hero with a conscience

In 'Satyakam', Dharmendra shed his action-hero persona and embraced a role that demanded emotional depth and moral integrity. Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, this film saw Dharmendra as a man who struggles against societal norms and moral compromises, presenting a character whose ethics are put to the test. 'Satyakam' is regarded as one of Dharmendra's finest performances, showing a completely different side of the actor.

7. 'Seeta Aur Geeta' (1972): The charming hero in dual roles

In the iconic film 'Seeta Aur Geeta', Dharmendra is a bold, fearless hero. The film, directed by Ramesh Sippy, was a huge hit and cemented Dharmendra's place as a leading man in Hindi cinema. His effortless charm and screen presence turned the film into one of the most beloved films of the 1970s. The movie also starred Sanjeev Kumar and Hema Malini in the leading roles.

8. 'Apne' (2007): The family legacy

In the mid-2000s, Dharmendra returned to the big screen in 'Apne', where he shared the screen with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. This family drama focused on a father's journey to reconcile with his past while trying to uplift his sons' careers. The film showcased Dharmendra's warmth as a father and his undiminished star power, proving that even after decades in the industry, he could still captivate audiences.

As Dharmendra turns 89, his contributions to Indian cinema continue to inspire generations of filmmakers and actors. From the action-packed 'Sholay' to the emotional depth of 'Satyakam', his career is a testament to the versatility and timelessness of his talent.

Even today, Dharmendra remains a towering figure in Bollywood, beloved by fans and respected by peers.

The actor was last seen in the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Teri Baaton Mein aisa Uljha Jiya'.

He is also set to appear next in a war drama titled 'Ikkis'. Dharmendra will share screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in the film.

"Ikkis" is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously for his exemplary service to the nation.

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie is yet to get a release date.

Dharmendra will also be seen in director Anil Sharma's next 'Apne 2' opposite Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol. (ANI)