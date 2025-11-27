Dhanush shares why his character Kundan from ‘Raanjhanaa’ refuses to let go of him even after more than a decade

Mumbai: Dhanush opened up about his iconic character Kundan from “Raanjhanaa,” explaining why the role continues to hold a special place in his life.

In his recent post on Instagram, the actor revealed why his character Kundan refuses to let go of him even after more than a decade. Sharing his photos, Dhanush wrote, “A walk through the memory lane Where it all started. Kundan. A character that refuses to let go of me, even after more than a decade. The Name Kundan still echoes in the narrow lanes of banaras as people call out to me and I still turn and smile.”

“Now walking through the same lanes. sitting in front of the same house, sipping chai from the same tea shop, and walking by the shores of the holy Ganges, with the man who gave me Kundan, feels like a full circle. Now it’s time for Shankar. Tere ishk mein … FROM TOM. Har Har Mahadev.”

In some of the clicks, the actor is seen posing alongside filmmaker Aanand L. Rai. Interestingly, “Tere Ishq Mein” brings together Aanand L. Rai, Dhanush, and A.R. Rahman once again, following their collaborations on “Raanjhanaa” and “Atrangi Re.” Also starring Kriti Sanon in the lead role, the movie is the spiritual sequel of the superhit film ‘Raanjhanaa.’

Kriti Sanon had earlier opened up about her long-standing admiration for Aanand L. Rai and revealed why she had been eager to work with him for years. Speaking at the trailer launch, she shared that starring in a love story directed by him had always been a dream of hers.

“See, this journey actually started many years ago. Because, I have met Anand sir so many times. And I was after him for years. Sir, I want to do a love story that is directed by you. I think it has always been on my wish list. I love love stories. And I don't know why.”

“Tere Ishk Mein” is set to release on 28th November 2025.

--IANS