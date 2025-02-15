c Box Office Day 1: Vicky Kaushal’s First Double-Digit Opener with ₹33.10 Crores

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Chhaava' has made an impressive start at the box office. It is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The ace star has impressed the audience with his role as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The film minted Rs 33.10 crores at the Indian box office on day 1.

Taking to X, trade analyst, Taran Adarsh called it Vicky Kaushal's "first double-digit opener" and "biggest opener ever"

He wrote, " 'CHHAAVA' IS VICKY KAUSHAL'S FIRST *DOUBLE-DIGIT* OPENER + *BIGGEST OPENER* EVER... #VickyKaushal versus #VickyKaushal... *Day 1* biz... [2025] #Chhaava : Rs 33.10 cr [2024] #BadNewz: Rs 8.62 cr [2019] #Uri: Rs 8.20 cr [2018] #Raazi: Rs 7.53 cr [2023] #SamBahadur: Rs 6.25 cr [2023] #ZHZB: Rs 5.49 cr [2020] #Bhoot: Rs 5.10 cr [2018] #Manmarziyaan: Rs 3.52 cr [2016] #RamanRaghav 2.0: Rs 1.10 cr NOTE: #Sanju and #Dunki are not included in this list. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice"

The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar.

In a recent interview with ANI, Vicky Kaushal admitted that this role was unlike any other, calling it his "toughest role" yet. The actor had to go through immense physical and mental preparation to embody the historical figure, both in terms of his appearance and his understanding of the era.

"Playing such a historical figure requires a lot of discipline, and discipline is tough. If you are not used to discipline, where I was, it becomes very challenging because it's not just a one-month commitment; it's a commitment for one and a half to two years," Vicky said.

The film brings to life the courageous Maratha ruler's story, starting with his coronation in 1681.

The film also stars Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandana. However, it has been surrounded by controversy, with a dance sequence featuring the character of Sambhaji Maharaj performing the Lezim, a traditional Maharashtrian dance, being removed after objections from political figures, including Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant.

While the film's journey to the screen hasn't been without its challenges, Vicky Kaushal is proud of the work he has put into the character, saying, "I'm just happy that I get to say that this is the toughest role I've played till date. I hope I can continue to grow, not just as an actor but as a human being, with every role I take on." (ANI)