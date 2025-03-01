Bhumi Pednekar Celebrates 6 Years of 'Sonchiriya,' Calls It One of Her Most Beloved Films

Mumbai: As the 2019 action-drama 'Sonchiriya' turned six on Saturday, actress Bhumi Pednekar took a moment to reflect on the film, calling it "one of her most beloved" projects.

The film also starred the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and was praised for its raw storytelling and powerful performances.

On Saturday, Bhumi took to her Instagram account to share a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Sonchiriya, including two with Sushant.

Along with the pictures, she wrote, "6 years to a film that is one of my most beloved for many, many reasons. #Sonchiriya."

Sonchiriya was a slow-burning thriller based on the life of the dacoits of the Chambal district. It had an ensemble cast featuring Bhumi, Sushant, Manoj Bajpayee, and Ranveer Shorey, among others. Its dialogues were entirely in the Bundeli dialect.

Although the film did not perform well at the box office, it received critical acclaim for its storytelling, cinematography, and strong performances.

Earlier this week, the actress also celebrated 10 years of her rom-com 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', which starred actor Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi is currently seen in 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', which also stars actors Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

The film also features Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, Shakti Kapoor, and others. Mudassar Aziz, who previously helmed projects like Khel Khel Mein and Pati Patni Aur Woh, has directed Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Puja Films and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Mere Husband Ki Biwi was released in theatres on February 21. (ANI)