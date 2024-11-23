logo
Anupam Kher expresses gratitude to Sonu Nigam for lending voice to "most important" song in his film 'Tanvi The Great'

Anupam Kher and Sonu Nigam collaborate on 'Tanvi The Great's' key song
Nov 23, 2024, 07:49 AM
Sonu Nigam

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Saturday penned a thank you note to versatile singer Sonu Nigam for singing the "most important" song in his directorial 'Tanvi The Great'.
Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Dearest #SonuNigam! Thank you for singing the most important song of my directorial film #TanviTheGreat. #AnupamKherStudio is lucky to have the amazing combination of your magical voice and #OscarWinner #MMKeeravani Sir's soulful music in our film. You are really God's gift to our story of love and determination! Thank you also for your generosity, grace and selflessness. You are a LEGEND for a reason. Jai Ho! #TanviTheGreat #Song ."
Kher also dropped a picture with Sonu Nigam and Oscar-winning musician MM Keeravani.
He announced the film 'Tanvi The Great' on his birthday on March 7 this year.
Sharing the update, he wrote on Instagram, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father's pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio."
He is yet to announce the cast of the film.
Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kher was recently seen in Vijay 69, which tells the heartwarming story of a 69-year-old man named Vijay who defies societal expectations by training for a triathlon.
Directed by Akshay Roy, the YRF Entertainment film, was released on Netflix on November 8(ANI)

