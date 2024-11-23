Anupam Kher expresses gratitude to Sonu Nigam for lending voice to "most important" song in his film 'Tanvi The Great'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Saturday penned a thank you note to versatile singer Sonu Nigam for singing the "most important" song in his directorial 'Tanvi The Great'.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Dearest #SonuNigam! Thank you for singing the most important song of my directorial film #TanviTheGreat. #AnupamKherStudio is lucky to have the amazing combination of your magical voice and #OscarWinner #MMKeeravani Sir's soulful music in our film. You are really God's gift to our story of love and determination! Thank you also for your generosity, grace and selflessness. You are a LEGEND for a reason. Jai Ho! #TanviTheGreat #Song ."

Kher also dropped a picture with Sonu Nigam and Oscar-winning musician MM Keeravani.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCtHdRCvqEs/?hl=en

He announced the film 'Tanvi The Great' on his birthday on March 7 this year.

Sharing the update, he wrote on Instagram, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father's pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio."

He is yet to announce the cast of the film.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kher was recently seen in Vijay 69, which tells the heartwarming story of a 69-year-old man named Vijay who defies societal expectations by training for a triathlon.

Directed by Akshay Roy, the YRF Entertainment film, was released on Netflix on November 8(ANI)