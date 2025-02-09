Anil Kapoor Thanks Team for 'Subedaar' in Exclusive BTS Video

Mumbai: Anil Kapoor, who is gearing up for his upcoming release 'Subedaar', treated his fans to a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video, where he thanked the film's cast and crew for their dedication.

On Sunday, the actor shared a video on his Instagram from the film's sets, expressing gratitude to everyone involved in the project and sharing his excitement for the film's release.

We did it! Subedaar is a testament to the passion and commitment of every single cast and crew member. Your dedication and hard work brought this film to life, and I'm beyond grateful. Thank you for bringing your A-game every single day. I can't wait for the world to witness what we've created together in 2025. From the bottom of my heart, thank you," he wrote in his post.

Earlier in December, Kapoor unveiled a teaser for Subedaar.

The teaser showed the actor dressed in a striped white shirt, beige trousers, and slippers, with his character locked in a dark room as a group of men outside threaten to break in. Kapoor's character, referred to as "Subedaar" and "Chacha," appears prepared for a confrontation. Sitting on a wooden chair in front of the door, he signals while holding a gun, which he then loads, ready for action.

Subedaar features Radhika Madan as Shyama, the daughter of Kapoor's character, Subedaar Arjun Maurya. The film is directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously helmed Tumhari Sulu (2017) and Jalsa, both starring Vidya Balan. It is produced by Opening Image Films and Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network (AKFCN), with Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni serving as producers. (ANI)