Anees Bazmee says 'It feels surreal to look back' as Gopi Kishan turns 31

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anees Bazmee revealed that he is feeling surreal as his action comedy "Gopi Kishan" starring Sunil Shetty completed 31 years of release.

Bazmee has penned the story of "Gopi Kishan", which went on to garner immense love and affection from movie buffs.

Uploading a poster from Mukesh Duggal's directorial on his Instagram, Bazmee wrote, "It feels surreal to look back today as Gopi Kishan completes 31 years. A film I had the honour of writing- a film that went on to receive so much love, laughter, and affection from audiences across the country.(sic)."

Showing his gratitude to the audience for keeping the movie fresh in their minds even after more than three decades, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' maker added, "Thank you to everyone who has kept this film alive for over three decades."

With Sunil Shetty in dual roles, "Gopi Kishan" has Shilpa Shirodkar and Karishma Kapoor as the female leads. The project further has Suresh Oberoi, Aruna Irani, Mohan Joshi, Shammi, Satyendra Kapoor, and Mushtaq Khan as the ancillary cast.

The movie is a remake of K. Bhagyaraj's hit Tamil film "Avasara Police 100".

The film shares the tale of Gopi (Played by Suniel Shetty), a constable in the police force, and Kishan, a hardened criminal and Gopi's doppelgänger, who has returned home after spending 14 years in prison.

Kishan decides to bring his father to justice for all his wrongdoings after he discovers that his father, Suraj Malhotra, was a jeweler who killed his partner and stole his precious jewels.

Backed by Mukesh Duggal, the tunes for the drama have been scored by composer duo Anand–Milind.

Talking about the rest of the technical crew of "Gopi Kishan", Akram Khan is on board the team as the cinematographer, and A. Muthu as the editor.

