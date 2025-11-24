‘An era ends’: Nitin Gadkari expresses sadness over Dharmendra’s demise

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of veteran actor Dharmendra, saying the country has lost a remarkable human being and that an era has come to an end.

Speaking to reporters, Gadkari said, “I have many memories with him. I share a good relationship with his sons, and our family also has a connection with Hema Malini. He was someone who always helped others. The ‘postman spirit,’ as we describe it, truly defined his life. With his passing, we have lost a very good human being.”

Speaking to IANS, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also mourned Dharmendra’s death. “The passing of Dharmendra is deeply saddening for the country. We have lost a legend. I knew him personally, and with his demise, an era has truly ended,” he said.

Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89. The actor, who was earlier admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai, was discharged after he showed recovery. However, the actor departed for heavenly abode as the condolences poured in from across the industry.

The actor was reportedly put on a ventilator, as he was suffering from breathing difficulties. As the news spread through the Bollywood circles, members of the fraternity paid their last respects to him. Aamir Khan and Abhishek Bachchan reached the crematorium in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai. Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar remembered the late actor in his social media post. The late actor's family also reached the crematorium.

A few weeks ago, the late actor's wife, Hema Malini, had assured the media during his earlier hospital visit that he was alright. The actor used to live at his Khandala farmhouse with his first wife, Prakash Kaur. The actor had relocated to the town in light of the worsening pollution levels in the maximum city.

Dharmendra was one of Bollywood’s most enduring and beloved stars. He was born in 1935 in Punjab and began his career in the early 1960s, after he was discovered through a talent hunt competition. In the late 1950s, Filmfare magazine, in collaboration with Bimal Roy Productions, organised a nationwide talent contest to find new faces for Hindi cinema.

He entered the competition and was selected as the winner in 1958, chosen for his striking looks and natural charm. This victory opened the door to the film industry for him. The same talent hunt would later go on to discover Rajesh Khanna, one of Hindi cinema’s biggest superstars.

Dharmendra quickly rose to fame with his charming looks, emotional depth, and effortless screen presence. His versatility allowed him to excel in romance, action, and comedy alike. Some of his most iconic films include ‘Phool Aur Patthar’, which established him as a leading man, and ‘Sholay’, where his portrayal of the lovable, witty Veeru became legendary.

While ‘Chupke Chupke’ displayed his impeccable comic timing, action-packed dramas like ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’ solidified his image as the quintessential Bollywood hero. Beyond his cinematic career, Dharmendra’s humility and charisma have made him a cherished figure both on and off screen.

Dharmendra was a recipient of Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award of India.

