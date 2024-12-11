Amitabh Bachchan Shares Nostalgic Pics with Cricket Legends Gavaskar and Tendulkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down memory lane as he shared a nostalgic throwback from former cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar's 50th birthday celebration.

The megastar took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and shared a series of pictures where Amitabh is seen posing with cricketing greats Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and Gundappa Viswanath.

Along with the pictures, the actor added a caption that read, "T 5221 - such a humbling and honoured moment for me, to be wrapped in the same garland as the legendary GREATS of Cricket... Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Gundappa Viswanath... I think it was the 50th birthday celebration of Sunil Gavaskar."



Just recently, Amitabh reacted to a video featuring 'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun. In the clip, Allu Arjun expressed his admiration for the Bollywood superstar, calling him a major inspiration.

"I am inspired by Amitabh (Bachchan) ji. He has a long span of career. I absolutely adore the megastar of our country because we have grown up watching his films. He has had a lot of impact on us in the growing years. Even till date, at this age, I keep thinking, if I get very old, I should still be acting like how gracefully Amitabh ji is doing. You should work as beautifully as Amitabh ji," Allu said in the video.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Vettaiyan', with Rajinikanth, was released in theatres recently.

In the film, Big B also shared screen space with Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati.

In the coming months, he will also be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in the Hindi remake of 'The Intern'.In June this year, he and Deepika were seen in the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film was inspired by Hindu scriptures and was set in 2898 AD. Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani were also part of the film. (ANI)