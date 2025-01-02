Alia Bhatt Welcomes 2025: Adorable Family Moments with Ranbir Kapoor and Daughter Raha in Thailand

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Alia Bhatt posted adorable pictures as she welcomed the New Year with her loved ones.

On Thursday, the 'Jigra' actor dropped endearing pictures on Instagram and wrote, "2025: where love leads & the rest just follows...!! Happy New Year all."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEU8DUFT2ok/?hl=en&img_index=4

Alia shared a selfie with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor where he can be seen kissing Alia while daughter Raha Kapoor can be seen sitting in his lap.

In one of the pictures, Alia is enjoying the sunset with Ranbir and Raha on a yacht.

She also dropped pictures with family and friends featuring her mother and sister Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt, in-laws Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji.

Alia and Ranbir are currently vacationing in Thailand with their family and close friends.

Several pictures from their trip surfaced online.

Recently, the latest image that popped up on social media showed the entire family having a fun time on a yacht.

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared the mega fam jam picture on her Instagram feed in which of all them can be seen posing together, dishing out "Hum Saath Saath Hain" vibes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DESJR8Szvoo/?hl=en

"Memories made together last a lifetime," she captioned the image.

Familiar faces in the picture included Ranbir, Alia, their daughter Raha, Riddhima, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Riddhima's husband and businessman Bharat, their daughter Samara. They were also joined by Rohit Dhawan, his Jaanvi wife, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji among others.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DETlH1vyxgU/?hl=en&img_index=1

Neetu Kapoor, too, shared a couple of images. One of the images that stole everyone's heart is of Alia enjoying the sunset with Raha.

They all celebrated New Year together in Thailand. From their bash, many videos and pictures went viral. In one of the viral clips, Ranbir can be seen rushing towards Alia as soon as the clock struck midnight, ushering in 2025.

The couple wished each other a Happy New Year with a kiss.

Ranbir and Alia's romantic reaction was accompanied by the mesmerizing display of fireworks lighting up the night sky.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen headlining spy drama 'Alpha' with Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe.

On the other hand, Ranbir was last seen in 'Animal' alongside Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor has the sequel of 'Animal', titled 'Animal Park'.

Apart from this, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love And War' alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He is also a part of Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayan'. (ANI)