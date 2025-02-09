Alia Bhatt Shares Intense Workout Video, Says "The Struggle Is Important"

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt is a fitness freak and often gives fans glimpses of her workout routines.

The actress, on Sunday, took to her Instagram account to post an intense workout video, showing her sweating it out at the gym.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DF2gQmnM48T/

The 'Raazi' actress added a caption that read, "The struggle is important."

Soon after Alia dropped the pictures, fans chimed in in the comment section.

One user commented, "Ab is back to fitness," while another called her the "most hardworking actress."

Last month, the actress grabbed the eyeballs in a black sari at designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's 25-year celebration runway show. She looked absolutely regal in her black sari and embellished blouse at the event.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Alia will be seen headlining the spy drama Alpha with Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe.

She is also set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love and War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt earlier collaborated with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga 'Love & War.' See You At The Movies Christmas 2025." It was accompanied by the signatures of the lead trio, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. (ANI)