Alia Bhatt Returns to Work After Family Vacation in Thailand; Gears Up for Spy Drama 'Alpha' and 'Love & War'

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is back at work after a long vacation with family in Thailand.

On Tuesday, Alia took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from her working day.

The first image shows Alia flaunting her makeup.

"Back to the grind," she captioned the post.

In another picture, Alia could be seen posing with her team.

The caption of the second image read,"With my team behind."

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Alia will be seen headlining spy drama 'Alpha' with Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe.

She is also set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film 'Love and War,' which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt earlier collaborated with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga 'Love & War.' See You At The Movies Christmas 2025."

It was accompanied by the signatures of the lead trio, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

'Love and War' is expected to go on floors in the coming months. —ANI