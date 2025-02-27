Akshay Kumar Recalls Father’s Role as Lord Shiva, Gears Up for ‘Kannappa’ Debut

Mumbai: After playing Lord Shiva in 'OMG2', Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is gearing up to entertain the audience once again with his portrayal of the deity in the upcoming Telugu film 'Kannappa'.

Akshay called himself "fortunate" to get such an opportunity. "I feel quite fortunate to have received such opportunities. In the film OMG! Oh My God (2012), I played Lord Krishna. I played Shiv ji in OMG 2 (2023), and I'm doing it again in Kannappa. It's quite rare for an actor to get the opportunity to play such divine roles."

Recalling an incident when his father also played Lord Shiva, he said, "When my father was transferred to Mumbai, he was once approached by a man who asked him, 'Bhai saab, aap acting karoge?'. My father worked in the army, was 6.1 feet tall and was a wrestler; he was shocked by this offer. They took him to the set, and believe it or not, he was asked to wear Lord Shiva's costume. The role was just 5 or 10 seconds, though. It's a great coincidence that his son also got to play the same role."

The film's makers released the teaser at a grand event in Mumbai on Thursday. Akshay Kumar, Madhoo, actor-producer Vishnu Manchu, director Mukesh Kumar Singh, and others attended.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film will be released on April 25, 2025, and marks Akshay Kumar's debut in Telugu cinema.

Kumar's portrayal of Lord Shiva has been the subject of much excitement, especially after a teaser poster was shared on his 57th birthday, September 9, 2024, which revealed his character without revealing his face.

During the event, Vishnu Manchu talked about Akshay, saying, "I didn't have a personal connection with Akshay Kumar. But I am grateful to have met him through this film. He's a wonderful human being. I am a junior to him as an actor, and I have a lot to learn from him."

"All of the people on the poster, including Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, and Prabhas, have an unwavering spirit and a never-say-die attitude. That was what I learnt from them. They all acted in the film out of love and respect for my father. I must express my gratitude to Mr Mohanlal. He is already a legend in his own right. Prabhas is one of my brothers. He didn't hesitate (before accepting the role)."

Expressing his gratitude, he also revealed that Akshay rejected the role twice, "I am grateful to all of them, including Mr Akshay Kumar...It wasn't easy getting him on board. He rejected the role twice.."

To this, Akshay replied, "As he mentioned, I turned down the part twice. Now, let me explain why. I didn't know Vishnu ji. I know his father (Mohan Babu) for certain. To suddenly phone 'aaya mujhe pata nahi chala aur phone bhi kisi aur ko kiya tha' and it came through Sudha ma'am, so 'pata nahi chala'. There are times when actors or their managers get hoax calls (and hence I turned the offer down)."

The highly anticipated teaser for Kannappa, an epic film based on the legendary tale of Kannappa, was unveiled in a special media event held in Mumbai.

The film, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by M. Mohan Babu, aims to take audiences on a visual and emotional journey, blending traditional storytelling with modern filmmaking techniques.

Akshay Kumar expressed his excitement about playing Lord Shiva. "At first, I wasn't sure, but Vishnu's unwavering belief that I was the right person to bring Lord Shiva to life on the big screen in Indian cinema truly convinced me. The story is powerful and deeply moving, and the film has turned out to be a visual masterpiece. I'm honoured to be a part of this incredible journey," he said in a statement shared in the press release.

Vishnu Manchu, who portrays the titular character, Kannappa, expressed his personal connection to the film. "This film is not just a project for me; it's a personal journey. I am currently visiting all the Jyotirlingas across India, I've felt a deep, spiritual bond with the story of Kannappa. It's a tale of unwavering faith and sacrifice that touches the soul. Having icons like Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Prabhas join us on this journey gives me immense pride, because we believe this story, filled with devotion and divine power, should reach everyone worldwide. It's a message that transcends borders and speaks to the heart of humanity."

The teaser will be dropped on March 1st. The film is set to release in theatres worldwide on April 25, 2025. (ANI)