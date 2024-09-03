'Singham Again' confirmed for Diwali release despite rumours, Rohit Shetty's recent post hints at major cameo

Mumbai: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has put a full stop to rumours about a delay in the release of his film 'Singham Again'.

With rumour mills abuzz that the upcoming action thriller would not be released this Diwali, Rohit Shetty on Tuesday took to his social media platform Instagram to give a clarification.

Rohit stated that 'Singham 3' will roar only on Diwali. He also dropped a video from the sets, hinting at the major cameo in the film.



The video shows Rohit directing an action-packed scene involving cars.

"SINGHAM is incomplete without this HERO...ISS DIWALI Scorpio aayegi bhi,Ghumegi bhi, LEKIN ENTRY KISI AUR KI HOGI...," he wrote.

Rohit Shetty's caption left fans guessing about who will make grand entry in Singham Again in 'scorpio'.

"Blockbuster loading," a social media user commented.

"Does Salman have a cameo in the film," a netizen wrote.

'Singham Again' is a multi-starrer. It features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

Both projects were seen as Box Office hits. The movie also features Arjun Kapoor as an antagonist.

