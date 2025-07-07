Bollywood Star Aamir Khan praised ‘Oho Endhan Baby’, says Vishnu Vishal

Chennai: Actor and producer Vishnu Vishal, who has produced the upcoming romantic drama 'Oho Enthan baby' featuring his brother Rudra in the lead, has now disclosed that Bollywood star Aamir Khan was moved to tears while watching the film and that he had praised the film.

Participating in a grand pre-release event was recently held, Vishnu Vishal said, “I’ve always believed in working with new directors, because they carry a certain magic. And that same magic shines through every debut actor in this film. Your support means everything. With it, I’ll keep opening doors for fresh talent."

The actor, who is also a producer further said, "When I entered the industry, opportunities didn’t come easy. But today, by God’s grace, I’m in a place where I can create opportunities for others.

"Here’s an update for you, my upcoming projects Gatta Kusthi 2 and Ratsasan 2 are also confirmed to roll out next year under my banner! One more proud moment, after watching Oho Endhan Baby, Bollywood star Aamir Khan was moved with tears and personally praised this film. I consider my brother truly lucky and for me, acting as a film hero in his debut film is something I’ll always cherish,” Vishnu Vishal said.

It may be recalled that Aamir Khan, who is good friends with Vishnu Vishal, had flown all the way to Hyderabad to name Vishnu Vishal's newborn child.

Sharing that his daughter had been named Mira, Vishnu Vishal, on his Instagram page wrote, "Introducing our MIRA...A big hug to #AamirKhan sir for coming all the way to hyderabad to name our baby. MIRA represents unconditional love and peace. The journey with Aamir sir to this point has been a magical one...@jwalagutta1. Thank you Aamir sir for giving our daughter a beautiful name

Meanwhile, the upcoming romantic entertainer Oho Endhan Baby has been directed by Krishna Kumar Ramakumar and presented by Romeo Pictures and Vishnu Vishal Studioz. It will mark the debut of Rudra, the younger brother of actor-producer Vishnu Vishal, as a hero in Tamil cinema. The film is all set to hit theatres on July 11.

Actor Rudra, during the course of his speech at the pre-release event, said, “The film releases on July 11. After the pandemic, we’ve all gone through some level of emotional stress. This movie is here to take that weight off your chest , it’ll make you laugh, celebrate, and feel good. When you walk out of the theatre, there will be a smile on your face.”

--IANS