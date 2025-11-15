Bollywood gives veteran actress Kamini Kaushal’s funeral a miss, family performs last rites

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal was laid to rest on Saturday in Mumbai, with her family performing the last rites in a quiet ceremony.

Despite her immense contribution to Indian cinema, the funeral saw no presence from Bollywood, with no actors attending the final farewell. Several celebrities took to social media to pay tributes, but none were spotted at Kamini’s funeral, which was held at Worli Shamshaan Bhoomi. Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Shoojit Sircar among others, took to social media to pay tributes to the veteran actress. However, surprisingly, none of the celebrities who had even worked with her attended the last rites.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, who shared screen space with Kamini Kaushal in ‘Kabir Singh,’ expressed their grief through heartfelt posts on social media. Sharing a picture of the legendary actress, Kiara wrote, “It was an honour to work with you. Your grace, humility and talent inspired generations and left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema. Rest in peace, Kamini Kaushal Ji.”

Shahid Kapoor also reacted to the passing of his on-screen grandmother Kamini Kaushal. He posted a brief message that read, “Rest in light, ma’am.” Kareena Kapoor, on the other hand, shared a picture of the veteran actress on Instagram, adding a heart, rainbow, and folded-hands emoji as her tribute.

Kamini Kaushal was a celebrated Indian actress whose career spanned more than seven decades across Hindi films and television. Widely regarded as one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema, she made an immense contribution to the industry through her memorable performances and pioneering presence on screen. With films like “Aag,” “Shaheed,” “Nadiya Ke Paar,” and “Ziddi,” she rose to become one of the highest-paid actresses of the late 1940s.

Bollywood’s absence at her funeral, despite the tributes pouring in on social media, reflects a striking sense of hypocrisy.

Kamini Kaushal, known as India’s oldest living actress, passed away at the age of 98.

--IANS

ps/