Bobby Deol gets overwhelmed at the TIFF premiere of 'Bandar': "All raw emotions came up"

Mumbai Sep 14 (IANS) It was a night of raw emotions and heartfelt gratitude as Bobby Deol took center stage at the world premiere of Bandar at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The film premiered at the 50th year of TIFF and brought with it a powerful moment for Deol, who admitted he never imagined one of his films would make it to a global film festival. Sharing a video straight from the TIFF stage, Bobby wrote on his social media, “All the raw emotions came up when we stepped on stage for the premiere of #Bandar, a film so close to my heart. Congratulations to the whole team for this moment on an international stage! Thank you to all those who watched the film with us and gave it your appreciation!!

In the video, Bobby was seen speaking his heart out and said, “I had never thought my movie would make it to any festival. And what a way to debut—at TIFF’s 50th year!” Bobby was visibly overwhelmed as the audience erupted in applause for his heartfelt words. Joining Bobby on stage, the "Bandar" team thanked the audience for turning the TIFF premiere into a sold-out show. Director of Bandar, Anurag Kashyap, introduced Bobby Deol with words that set the tone for the evening.

He said, “Here is the actor who has given his blood and soul to the film.” "Bandar", written by Pradeep Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi, is a riveting drama that goes beyond the boundaries of conventional storytelling. The film stirs a much-needed dialogue around gender equations, obsessions, and the darker shades of modern-day romance. It challenges stereotypes, reminding audiences that men are not always at fault and that laws and society and perceptions may need to evolve for fairness and balance.

Headlined by Bobby Deol, the movie also stars Sapna Pabbi, Sania Malhotra, and Saba Azad in key roles. Critics and cinephiles at TIFF alike hailed "Bandar" as one of the standout screenings of the festival and praised Bobby Deol's performance as the finest of his career. With its premiere, Bandar has set the stage for powerful debates, critical acclaim, and a new chapter in Bobby Deol’s acting journey.

--IANS

rd/