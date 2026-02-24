Big B meets Kamal Haasan as they begin ‘Kalki 2’ shoot: Working together after ages

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has reunited with cinema icon Kamal Haasan after almost four decades, as the shoot for the much-anticipated sequel to “Kalki 2898 AD” has begun.

Big B took to his blog where he shared a string of pictures from the sets of “Kalki 2” in the character of Ashwatthama, the son of sage and warrior Dronacharya. He even shared pictures with Kamal and said that the two last worked together in the 1985 film “Geraftaar” directed by Prayag Raaj.

Taking to his blog, the veteran actor shared that he would be missing his customary Sunday meeting with fans as he is currently shooting in Hyderabad.

“Told them that this Sunday I shall not be able to come , since I was shooting in Hyderabad .. but still they come .. to confirm ..but apologies .. work first .. rest later ..(sic).”

The octogenarian shared his excitement about collaborating with Kamal Hasan again after a long gap.

“And meeting up with the great KAMAL HAASAN ... we shall be working together after ages .. last in Giraftar.”

Geraftaar also stars Poonam Dhillon and Rajinikanth. The film, which is one of the highest-grossing movies of the year 1985, follows the story of brothers Karan and Kishan, who are separated when Karan is framed for a murder, leading him to commit suicide.

Talking about working on the sequel to the 2024 epic mythological science fiction film by Nag Ashwin, he said: “Kalki 2 begun the work .. and shall ever cherish the love and affection of anticipated presence on the Sunday .. but hopefully shall be with all this coming Sunday .. My love.”

Kalki 2898 AD stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Inspired by Hindu scriptures, the film serves as the first instalment in the planned Kalki Cinematic Universe.

Set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD in the city of Kashi, the story follows a group on a mission to protect lab subject SUM-80's unborn child, believed to be Kalki, the final incarnation of Vishnu.

--IANS

dc/