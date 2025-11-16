Big B is unable to contain his excitement as he shares billboards with Abhishek, Akshay & SRK

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most humble stars in the industry, and his latest post is proof.

Big B took to his official IG and dropped a couple of photos of billboards featuring his son Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Shah Rukh Khan. These billboards are for the Filmfare Awards. The 83-year-old actor also dropped a picture of himself standing in front of his own billboard.

"T 5566 - With big big people, on the poster, my photo also gets printed !! You know! !!!!." he spilled his excitement in the caption.

Reacting to the post, an X user penned the comment, "Hey @SrBachchan, looks like the Filmfare billboard decided to give you a front-row seat to your own stardom! Those posters are so big, even the traffic lights are jealous. "Bade bade logon ke saath" indeed—hope you’re signing autographs for the buildings next! (sic)."

Another netizen wrote, "Sir The older you get, The more you realize that it isn't about Material things or Pride or Ego, it's about our Hearts who they beat for....A Stupid is knowing the Truth, Seeing the Truth, But still Believing the Lie # Jai Hind # Godbless."

The third comment read, "Legendary vibes! When the biggest names come together, it’s not just a poster-it’s history being made. Absolutely iconic! #Respect."

For those who do not know, the 70th Filmfare Awards honored all three Bachchans - Amitabh, Abhishek, and Jaya

Expressing his gratitude, Big B dropped an image of the three Black Ladies placed together on social media with the audio of himself saying in Hindi, "Jaya Abhishek and Main .. Our great fortune and full gratitude towards the audience.. Many many thanks."

"One family.. Three members of the same family in the same industry And three awards in the same day 70 years of filmfare honouring Jaya .. Best actor of 2025 for Abhishek .. and yours truly for the 70 years celebration ..Jaya Abhishek and Man .. Our great fortune and full gratitude towards the audience.. Many many thanks (Folded hands emoji) (sic)," Amitabh captioned the post.

