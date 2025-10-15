Big B apologises for not responding to his birthday wishes as his 'mobile is suddenly misbehaving'

Mumbai Oct 15 (IANS) It seems like Amitabh Bachchan has been facing some trouble with his phone.

Big B took to his official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and apologised for not responding to his birthday wishes as his mobile suddenly started misbehaving.

The legendary actor penned on the micro-blogging site, "My apologies first to all that have wished me for the 11th of October, my birthday, and not received a response from me .. my Mobile is suddenly misbehaving and I have not been able to respond .. My gracious gratitude and affection (Red heart and folded hands emoji) to all. (sic)"

Reacting to the post, one of the X users wrote, "The audacity of a mobile to misbehave on the birthday of a legend. Perhaps it simply couldn't process the sheer volume of affection. A true digital martyr for your gracious gratitude, sir."

Another one penned, "Sir, your phone didn’t misbehave , it just took Amitabh Bachchan-level rest. Even gadgets need recovery after your birthday traffic."

The third comment read, "Your mobile's behavior has started acting like your wife too.... and that too on your birthday.... Did your mobile perhaps end up in Guddi's hands? ... .... But I've heard you have 4/5 mobiles.... ?? ."

Big B celebrated his 83rd birthday on Saturday, and not just his admirers, but several members of the film fraternity penned lovely birthday wishes for the stalwart.

His 'Kalki 2898 AD' co-star Prabhas shared, "Happy birthday @amitabhbachchan sir. It's a privilege to witness your legacy and work alongside you. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead, Sir. Happy Happy Happy Birthday. (sic)"

Farhan Akhtar, who recently appeared in 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17' with father Javed Akhtar, wrote, "Happy birthday Amit uncle.

What a pleasure and privilege it was to be with you on your birthday special. Listening to you and dad reminisce about your life and times together was an absolute treat. The experience in itself is more valuable than any amount that one can hope to win on the show. (folded hands emoji)Wish you good health and happiness always. Lots of love. (red heart emoji)"

--IANS

pm/