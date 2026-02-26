‘Bhoot Bangla’ makers drop new song ‘Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge’ featuring Akshay Kumar

Mumbai Feb 26 (IANS) The excitement surrounding Bhooth Bangla continues to soar as the film marks the reunion of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and ace filmmaker Priyadarshan after a gap of 14 years.

Read More

Fueling the excitement further, the makers have unveiled the film’s first song, ‘Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge’. The song comes across a high-spirited track that sees Akshay Kumar in his total entertainer mode and offers a glimpse into the film’s fun-filled universe.

The song showcases Akshay Kumar in his classic avatar, navigating through the Bhooth universe and its many quirky ghosts.

‘Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge’ composed by Pritam, with lyrics by Kumaar, has been sung by Armaan Malik and Aarvan (Dev Arijit). The rap segment has been written and performed by Mellow D.

Recently, speaking at a media interaction during the preview of the 'Bhoot Bangla' song, producer Ektaa Kapoor revealed that when they went to Akshay with the script of "Bhooth Bangla", he immediately decided to come on board without wasting much time.

Ektaa also stated that when they expressed their desire to get director Priyadarshan on board as the director, Akshay became extremely happy.

Ekta further shared that when her team took the script of Bhoot Bangla to Priyadarshan, he appreciated it but also expressed his wish to make a few changes, which Ekta and her team agreed to.

Ektaa also stated that once the agreement was sealed, everyone came on board within three days.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla stars Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Priyadarshan and Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor.

The movie is all set to release in theatres on 10th April 2026.

–IANS

rd/