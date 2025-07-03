‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ fame Shubhangi Atre reveals why acting is still a challenge for her

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ actress Shubhangi Atre revealed that even after years in front of the camera, acting still feels like a challenge to her.

She shared that every role brings new demands and learning, making the craft both exciting and demanding. Expressing the same, Atre said, “I feel the word ‘struggle’ sounds a bit negative, but in acting, we all keep growing. Even after years of work, there is always something to learn. The journey doesn’t end—it just becomes more meaningful with time. Nothing about acting feels easy to me, because every role comes with its own emotions. You’re stepping into someone else’s shoes, and that takes a lot of honesty and effort.”

Talking about staying creatively inspired during long shoots or exhausting days, Shubhangi mentioned, “I keep reminding myself why I started. I truly love what I do. And on hard days, I try to find joy in small things—a powerful line or a beautiful scene. It keeps me going.”

Further speaking on the impact of social media and instant feedback, the actress shared that in today’s fast-paced world, audience reactions can be both motivating and overwhelming. “Audience love is like fuel—it keeps you going. But I try not to let it pressure me. I play a character with honesty, not to please everyone but to stay true to the story.”

Shubhangi Atre also expressed her thoughts on the evolving nature of storytelling in television. She shared that today’s content is more realistic and relatable, offering actors deeper and more meaningful roles to portray. “It’s like a new chapter for actors. Now, roles are layered and real. I love that I get to explore different sides of a character. It feels fresh, bold, and exciting.”

Work-wise, Shubhangi, who debuted in acting with Ekta Kapoor's "Kasautii Zindagii Kay," is known for her roles in shows like “Kasturi,” “Do Hanson Ka Jodaa,” and “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.”

--IANS

ps/