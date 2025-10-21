Ben Stiller links diminishing impact of comedy to current political climate

Los Angeles, Oct 21 (IANS) Hollywood director-actor Ben Stiller wants comic artistes to keep pushing boundaries with their craft. The actor-director is of the opinion that comedy is facing unprecedented challenges in the current political climate.

However, he urged those working in the genre to not back down in the face of external pressure, reports ‘Variety’.

During a recent interview with Radio Times, the ‘Severance’ director said, “We live in a world where taking chances with comedy is more challenging”.

He further mentioned, “You’re seeing that front and center in our country. But I think it’s important that comedians keep doing what they’re doing, speaking truth to power and being free to say what they want. That’s the most important thing”.

As per ‘Variety’, freedom of speech in comedy has been front of mind in Hollywood ever since Jimmy Kimmel was temporarily pulled off the air by ABC after the late-night host made on air comments about the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. ABC suspended ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on September 17, and the network returned the show to air on September 22.

Ben Stiller went on to cite another threat to comedy, social media. He fears the hyperactive nature of platforms like TikTok and Instagram have spoiled the audience's attention spans and diluted the craft of comedians.

He shared, “You have things that go out to huge audiences very quickly. I think we’ve reduced our attention spans down a little bit. I feel lucky to have grown up in the analogue world”.

Ben Stiller is one of Hollywood’s most successful funnymen of the late ‘90s and early aughts, appearing in such films as ‘Happy Gilmore’, ‘Meet the Parents’, ‘Zoolander’, ‘Anchorman’, ‘Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story’ and ‘Tropic Thunder’.

--IANS

aa/