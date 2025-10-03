'Baahubali' unit greets 'Kattappa' on his birthday!

Chennai, Oct 3 (IANS) Even as ace director S S Rajamouli continues to give finishing touches to 'Baahubali -The Epic' -- a film combining both parts of the spectacular franchise 'Baahubali', the unit of the film on Friday has greeted actor Sathyaraj, who played the role of Kattappa in the film to perfection, on his birthday.

Taking to its X timeline, the movie handle Baahubali wrote, "Today, we celebrate the man who brought Kattappa to life, Sathyaraj garu! From daring stunts to sword fights, he proved that true warriors never age, they only grow stronger.Not just an actor but a true inspiration. Happy Birthday, Sir! #BaahubaliTheEpic

#BaahubaliTheEpicOnOct31st."

The unit also posted a BTS video showing how Sathyaraj performed a stunt in the first part.

It may be recalled that the makers of the iconic franchise have chosen to re-release the film on the occasion of the film completing 10 glorious years. To mark the milestone, the makers have chosen to release a single film, combining both parts, on October 31 this year.

On the occasion of the film completing 10 years, S S Rajamouli had said, "Baahubali. The beginning of many journeys.Countless memories. Endless inspiration. It's been 10 years. Marking this special milestone with #BaahubaliTheEpic, a two-part combined film. In theatres worldwide on October 31,2025."

Baahubali: The Beginning, the first of a two-part franchise directed by S S Rajamouli and featuring actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubatti, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah in the lead, released on July 10, 2015. The film smashed box office records to emerge a huge blockbuster.

It was producer Shobu Yarlagadda who was the first to drop hints about the movie's re-release in October this year. "I am thrilled to inform you all that we are planning an Indian and international re-release of @BaahubaliMovie in October this year. It won't just be a re-release, it will be a year of celebration for our beloved fans! Expect nostalgia, new reveals, and a few epic surprises along the way. Stay tuned! #ReliveTheEpic! #BaahubaliReturns," he had said.

'Baahubali 2', the second instalment of the immensely popular Baahubali franchise, released in over 9,000 screens worldwide in 2017.

The film, which was made on a lavish budget of Rs 250 crore, raked in over a whopping ₹1800 crores worldwide, thereby becoming the highest grossing Indian film of all time. It also has the distinction of being the first Indian film to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark in terms of collections. As of 2025, Baahubali 2 remains the highest grossing film in India.

The film, apart from emerging an emphatic global success at the box office, also won widespread critical acclaim. It won awards, both at the National and international levels. The film, which won three National Awards -- For Best Stunt Choreography, Best Special Effects and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment -- at the 65th National Film Awards, also won the Saturn Award for Best International Film at the 44th Saturn Awards.

