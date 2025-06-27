Author Amish Tripathi explains why democracy thrives on dialogue and diverse perspectives

Mumbai: Author Amish Tripathi has shared his insights on the essence of democracy, emphasizing that it thrives on open dialogue and the exchange of diverse perspectives.

Reflecting on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, Tripathi highlighted the importance of debate and dissent as core elements of India's democratic fabric, urging that these values must be protected to ensure the nation’s continued progress.

Speaking to IANS, he highlighted the importance of debate, dissent, and democratic dialogue in preserving the spirit of the nation. “Look, I am at my core a democrat, right. And I think every point of view has a right to be spoken. And India is not a country that can run well without democratic inter-debates. Democracy by democracy, I do not mean the western paradigm of democracy, because they call it liberal democracy, where they think that America attacking Libya and to enforce their version of democracy on it is democracy, that's not democracy. By democracy, I mean debates between different groups.”

Amish Tripathi described Emergency as a period when one of the most vital elements of democracy—free debate—was forcibly halted. “What the emergency did is stop this debate. That is what was core wrong with it, right. I am not anti-efficiency, okay, but where this debate stops and that's what the emergency did, because you actually just locked up one side, right. That was what was unfortunate. And that's a lesson we must learn.”

“And not so much about blaming people today for what may have happened 50 years ago, that I think is not helpful, but we must never allow that to happen again, right. Because the kind of people we are, we are basically an argumentative people. And if we don't allow these debates to happen, that's when we end up having chaos in our country. But I also believe that once you've lost a debate, then you have to accept it. It's like, it can't be that I lost the election, so then I think the election itself is unfair. That is not fair.”

Tripathi concluded by reinforcing, “If I lose a debate in a democratic election, then fine, I have to accept it,” he said, warning against undermining the system just because one doesn’t agree with its result.

For the unversed, on June 25, 1975, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed a nationwide Emergency under Article 352 of the Constitution, citing “internal disturbance” as the reason for the move.

--IANS