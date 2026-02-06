Atharvaa Murali's film with Jeeva Sankar titled 'Valai'

Chennai, Feb 6 (IANS) The makers of director Jeeva Sankar's upcoming revenge thriller, featuring Atharvaa Murali in the lead, on Friday announced that their film had been titled 'Valai', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Read More

Actor Vijay Sethupathi took to his X timeline to release the film's eagerly awaited official teaser on Friday. The actor wrote, "Launching the Teaser of #VALAI. Wishes to @Atharvaamurali @JeevaSankar and the entire cast and crew. @RaadhuInfo #ProductionNo1."

The film's teaser shows that Atharvaa Murali will be portraying two characters in the film. While the first character he portrays is called Kutty, the second character is called Saraa in the film. Both characters appear to be sea farers.The gripping teaser also gives a glimpse of the roles that actors Rupa Manjari, Vani Bhojan, Murali Sharma and Aadukalam Naren play in the film.

It is evident from the teaser that the film is a revenge thriller. The teaser ends with a voiceover stating that if a decision to take revenge is made, two pits must be dug. One is for your enemy while the other is for you.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and filmbuffs.

Rupa Manjari and Vani Bhojan play the female leads in this film, which also has Murali Sharma, Aadukalam Naren and Jayaprakash playing pivotal roles. Apart from these actors, the film will also feature Arjai, Arul D. Shankar, Thulasi, Mayilsamy and Imman Annachi among others.

Produced by Pepsi V.S. Balamurali on behalf of the production house Raadhu Infotainment, the film has music by well known music director Ghibran. Cinematography for the film is by the director Jeeva Sankar himself.

Editing for the film is by Sathish Suriya and art direction is by Shanmugaraja. Gopi Prasannaa has served as the production designer of this film, the stunts of which have been choreographed by Stunner Sam. Lyrics for the songs in the film have been penned by Karthik Netha, Mohanraj and Vamanaa.

--IANS

mkr/