At least allow us to take our water bottles into theatres, says actor Nikhil Siddhartha

Chennai, July 20 (IANS) Expressing shock at the exorbitant prices at which eatables and cool drinks were being sold inside theatres, one of Telugu cinema's fastest rising stars Nikhil Siddhartha has now urged authorities to at least allow audiences to take their water bottles into theatres.

Voicing the concern of audiences across the country, Nikhil Siddharth, in a post on X, said, "High ticket rates should be capped.. but the bigger issue is selling popcorn and cool drinks at insane prices. I watched a recent film in a theatre and was shocked I spent more money on snacks than the actual movie. I request the distribution circles to please address this concern so we can have more audiences enjoying movies on the big screen. At least allow us to take our water bottles into the theatres."

On the work front, Nikhil will next be seen in director Bharat Krishnamachari's eagerly awaited pan-Indian period film, 'Swayambhu'.

The film, a magnum opus, is among the most eagerly awaited films of the year and will feature apart from Siddhartha, actresses Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh in the lead.

Sources close to the unit of the film told IANS that the film had shaped up really well and that shooting for the film had been completed. They also hinted that a classy teaser was being readied to give audiences a glimpse of the grandeur that lay in store for them.

The source also said that the makers were looking at releasing the film sometime in October this year.

The grand-scale historical action epic movie has triggered huge interest among not just fans and film buffs, but also among industry pundits.

Nikhil will be seen playing a legendary warrior in a never-before-seen avatar in this film which is being produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under the banner of Pixel Studios. The movie is to be presented by Tagore Madhu.

The poster released recently featured Nikhil and Samyukta in battle. Nikhil is seen wielding a sword in the thick of battle while Samyukta is seen flanking him, with a bow and arrow. More importantly, there is a 'Sengol' in the backdrop.

To the unaware, 'Sengol' is considered a symbol of power and righteousness. Lord Rama is believed to have received the Sengol as a symbol of righteous governance, which set an example of just leadership.

Ravi Basrur has scored the music for this film, which has cinematography by KK Senthil Kumar and editing by Tammiraju. Action sequences for the film have been choreographed by King Solomon and Stunt Silva and production design for the film is by M Prabhaharan and Ravindra.

--IANS

mkr