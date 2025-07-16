Ashish Chanchlani calls himself rumoured gf Elli AvrRam's spot boy

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and actress Elli AvrRam left everyone pleasantly shocked with their romantic post last Saturday.

Now, the alleged couple has uploaded another video on Instagram with the caption, "Finally, we have been waiting to tell you.."

The video shows Ashish and Elli twinning in stylish cream winter attire.

The clip opens with Ashish asking the 'Bigg Boss 7' contestant, "Is it okay mam."

Sharing his new designation, he goes on to say, "Ashish, I am her spotboy. If you need anything, let me know".

After this, Elli asks Ashish to adjust her hat, which he does obediently.

Then, Ashish asks Elli with utmost sincerity, "Can I push you off this bridge mam?" and the two burst into laughter.

While a section of the InstaUsers seems to think that these two are dating.

A netizen wrote in the comment section, "Bhaiya Bhabhi", along with a red heart emoji.

Another one penned, "Cute Jodi".

Others are of the opinion that the duo has collaborated professionally.

The third comment read, "Ab bata do song ka naam?"

On July 12, Ashish and Elli dropped a romantic post on the photo-sharing app. The lovely photo had these two posing by the water in the backdrop of a stone bridge. They looked absolutely lovestruck as Ashish held Elli in his arms in the image captioned, "Finally".

This post was seen as a subtle hint that Ashish and Elli are dating one another.

The alleged lovebirds first sparked dating rumours back in February this year. These two graced the Elle List 2025 event together, marking their first public appearance.

These recent social media updates have piqued the interest of the netizens regarding the latest couple in town.

Work-wise, Ashish is waiting for the release of his directorial debut, "Ekaki".

To be released on the ACV Studios YouTube Channel, "Ekaki" will feature Kash Dodeja, Harsh Rane, Sidhanth Sarfare, Shashank Shekar, Rohit Sadhwani, and Grishim Nawani in key roles, along with others.

--IANS

pm/