Asha Parekh shares ‘cherished moments’ with Helen, Waheeda Rehman

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Veteran actress Asha Parekh shared “cherished moments” with the “people” she “loves” Helen and Waheeda Rehman.

Taking to Instagram, Asha Parekh shared a picture featuring the three “golden girls” sitting in a restaurant and enjoying a meal.

For the caption, she wrote: “Jab we met..Cherished moments with people I love.”

The three iconic figures from the golden age of Hindi cinema are known for their strong bond of friendship. Last year in June, the trio went to Srinagar for a holiday.

Asha had shared the picture on Instagram, where the trio posed on a houseboat and had captioned: “Enjoying the houseboat in Srinagar”, with hashtags #FriendsForEver #FriendsLikeFamily #Holiday #FunTime #BeautifulKashmir #Nostalgia and #MakingMemories.”

Talking about Asha, 82, she commenced her journey in cinema as a child actor and made her debut as a lead heroine in the 1959 film Dil Deke Dekho. After which, she was seen in movies such as Teesri Manzil, Love In Tokyo, Caravan, Udhar Ka Sindur, Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki and Aan Milo Sajna and Mera Gaon Mera Desh among many others.

Asha was last seen in the 1995 film “Andolan,” which stars Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Mamta Kulkarni, and Somy Ali in lead roles. This film marked veteran actress Asha Parekh's final role before retirement.

The 87-year-old Waheeda made her acting debut in 1955 with the Telugu film Rojulu Marayi. She was then seen in films such as Pyaasa, Guide, Neel Kamal, Reshma Aur Shera, Khamoshi, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvin Ka Chand and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam.

Waheeda was last seen in the 2021 coming-of-age sports drama film directed by Manjari Makijany. The cast includes newcomers Rachel Sanchita Gupta and Shafin Patel, and also stars Amrit Maghera, Jonathan Readwin and Waheeda Rehman.

Talking about Helen, she has appeared in over 500 films in a career spanning seven decades. She has been a part of films such as Howrah Bridge, Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai,Woh Kaun Thi?,Caravan, Upaasna, Ram Balram and Sholay to name a few. She was last seen in the 2012 film “Heroine” starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

--IANS

dc/