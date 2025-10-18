As Diwali celebration go on in full-swing, actors bat for PM Modi’s Vocal for Local initiative

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) As the festive season progresses, Bollywood actors are lauding the Government of India’s initiative of Vocal for Local. On Saturday, several actors took to their social media to share videos about the message of buying from local businesses to help them grow, and contribute to the nation’s economy.

Actress Tripti Dimri took to her Instagram, and shared a video in which she can be seen inside a footwear shop. She requests the owner of the shop for a selfie, as he has been serving the customers adding to the nation’s wealth via taxes.

She wrote in the caption, “There’s something special about shopping from people who know your name, your choice, your vibe. This Diwali, I’m choosing local because every small shop has a big heart. Let’s be #VocalForLocal @narendramodi @mygovindia”.

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene also shared a video in which she steps into the shop of festival lights. She also requests the owner of the shop for a selfie. She wrote in the caption, “Diwali ki roshni tabhi poori lagti hai jab khushi apno ke saath baanti jaye. Let’s support our local shops, our own people, and spread the light of togetherness. #VocalForLocal @narendramodi @mygovindia”.

All the local businesses shown in the videos are from different cities of India, sharing the message of making the Vocal for Local a pan-India initiative.

Actress Rupali Ganguly also shared a similar video in which she can be seen inside a saree shop owned by a fellow Bengali person. She tells him in Bengali language that his shop has added to the pride of many women through its fabrics.

She wrote, “From one festive season to another, our local shops never fail to bring that perfect Diwali warmth. Iss baar, khareedenge wahi se, apno se. Let’s celebrate India, let’s be #VocalForLocal @narendramodi @mygovindia”.

Sharing a video of himself from a gift shop, actor Sunil Grover wrote, “Diwali pe sab kuch naya lena zaroori nahi — bas apne logon se lena zaroori hai. Shop local, smile local, celebrate local”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative takes center stage each Diwali, urging Indians to support indigenous products and small businesses. As Diwali is an occasion when most of the Indians make heavy purchases, the campaign promotes self-reliance, employment generation, and revival of traditional crafts by encouraging citizens to buy locally made goods instead of imported items.

Grammy-winning music composer Shankar Mahadevan shared a video of himself in a sweet shop, as he wrote, “Har mithai ki mithai badh jaati hai jab woh apne sheher ki dukaan se aati hai. Iss Diwali, apni khushiyon ka sur banayein #VocalForLocal ke saath”.

PM Modi has emphasized that choosing local artisans, weavers, and small-scale manufacturers strengthens the nation’s economy and cultural heritage.

--IANS

aa/