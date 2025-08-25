As Adiyae completes two years, director Vignesh Karthick apologises to Venkat Prabhu for delaying a decision

Chennai, Aug 25 (IANS) Director Vignesh Karthick, who has now penned a lengthy post on the occasion of his film, 'Adiyae', completing two years, has apologised to director Venkat Prabhu for "delaying a decision".

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a lengthy post on the occasion of the G V Prakash - Gouri G Kishen starrer completing two years of its release, Vignesh Karthick wrote, "Two years of "ADIYAE" , a movie that will remain close to heart always. Sooo many memories, lessons, experiences. Working with GV Prakash was fun. (It) was like working with a friend, made me feel so comfortable. would love to work again."

He then wrote about working with music director Justin Prabhakaran on the film. He said, "Justin prabakaran's music, the composing sessions & the fun after composing. Needless to mention "Vaa Senthazhini"

Talking about directing ace director Venkat Prabhu, he said, "Directing @venkat_prabhu Sir: (I) was a fan of his movies before working with him, but after working with him, became a fan for how simple and down to earth a human being he is. Love you sir."

He then went on to tender an apology for delaying a decision. He wrote, "I owe you an apology for delaying a decision, but I was too confused at that point and because of the amount of respect I have for you, saying 'NO' to you was almost impossible for me. Will always remain a fan and the love & respect for you has only gone multifolds."

Vignesh Karthick then thanked his team. He wrote, "The direction team: Probably Adiyae will be the most memorable film for us (the direction team), due to various reasons. The journey taught me betrayals, toxicity, how people can be manipulative, two faced etc. If not for my team, i would have never overcome it "

About the producer, the director said, "And the producer, a dream company to work with. Starting from the food, the hospitality, everythin. Thanks to Sai Sidharth who made this happen."

Stating that he would have been happier if the film had become a blockbuster, the director said, "It probably may have, if I had stuck to how I wanted the script to be trusting my instincts. Neverthless it was a lesson going forward and happy that it was a HIT collecting double of what was invested and an enjoyable film for many.Cheers."