Arya Babbar looks back at his parents Raj Babbar and Nadiya’s love story on their 50th anniversary

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Actor Arya Babbar took to social media to celebrate the golden wedding anniversary of his parents, Raj Babbar and Nadiya Babbar.

He honored their 50 years of love, togetherness, and cherished memories. Sharing heartfelt memories, Arya reminisced about their enduring love and the beautiful journey they’ve shared. Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Ready actor’ shared a couple of photos and wrote, “Cheers to 50 years of love, laughter, and forever. Happy Anniversary, Mumma & Pappa. #happyanniversary #nadirababbar #aaryababbar #rajbabbar.”

The first black-and-white photograph captures a young Raj Babbar and Nadiya Babbar sitting together, offering a glimpse into their early days. The next image features the couple posing with their children, Arya and Juhi Babbar, with a young Arya looking down as he stands beside his father. The final picture shows the entire family smiling warmly together at an event.

Raj Babbar married Nadira in 1975. After their separation, he tied the knot with Smita Patil in 1983. Following Smita’s untimely death in 1986, the veteran actor reunited with Nadira. It is being reported that Raj Babbar had not yet made his mark in the film industry when he chose to marry Nadira. Coming from different religious backgrounds—Raj being Hindu and Nadira Muslim—the couple faced familial pressure, as his family wanted Nadira to convert to Hinduism.

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Juhi Babbar opened up about her parents’ relationship, highlighting how their family celebrates both religions. She shared, “We are the symbol of Indianness. We’re just waiting for a Christian girl to join the family so we have all. We belong to all religions. We celebrate both Diwali and Eid with equal enthusiasm. There isn’t a single festival where both our parents aren’t present. I wouldn’t say we are a very religious family, but we are deeply cultural.”

--IANS

ps/