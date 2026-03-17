Arasan's next schedule begins; Simbu joins unit!

Chennai, March 17 (IANS) The next schedule of director Vetrimaran's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Arasan', featuring actor Silambarasan aka Simbu in the lead, has now begun in Chennai.

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Actor Silambarasan has joined the sets of the film and resumed shooting for the eagerly awaited action drama. A picture of Silambarasan on the sets of the film has now begun to do the rounds on social media.

Sources say that actors Vikranth and child artiste Kamalesh, who impressed with his performance in the blockbuster 'Tourist Family', have been roped in for the film and that they too will be seen shooting for the film in the upcoming schedule.

The sources hint at the schedule being a long one. They say that a number of scenes featuring actor Vijay Sethupathi too will be shot in this schedule.

It may be recalled that well known producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, whose production house V Creations is producing this film, had disclosed earlier this year that Silambarasan, who is fondly referred to as Simbu by his fans, had only recently returned to India after his brief holiday in a foreign country and that the next schedule of the film would begin in March.

Thanu had also confirmed that Vijay Sethupathi was very much a part of the project and that reports claiming he was not there in the film were baseless. The producer also confirmed that scenes featuring Vijay Sethupathi along with Simbu would be shot in the upcoming schedule.

The unit of the film had wrapped up its first schedule, which was going on at Kovilpatti, on December 21 last year. The second schedule of the film began in January and was completed soon after. Now, the unit has begun the third schedule in Chennai.

The film has triggered huge expectations for a number of reasons. Firstly, it is the first time that Simbu and ace director Vetri Maran are working together. Next, the film is being produced by one of Tamil cinema's top producers Kalaipuli S Thanu. What has added to the excitement is that the makers recently announced that actor Vijay Sethupathi had been roped in for the project.

A promo for the film that was released by the makers last year begins on a light note with director Nelson making an appearance as himself in it.

Simbu tells director Nelson that what he is about to tell him is all true. The killers, the victims, the names and places are all real. But then, he urges Nelson not to show it as it is and asks him to put a disclaimer in his film. "I'm saying this only because most of the cases about which I am going to tell you are still under trial," he says and adds that if what he says comes out, not only "innocents" like him but several lawyers, politicians, police officers and even judges will be in trouble.

Even as Simbu says this, the makers of 'Arasan' put out a disclaimer.

"If you put out a disclaimer, even if the incidents shown in the film are true, no one can question you," he tells a now nervous Nelson. He then says it is his case that is coming up for hearing next and that he will return and explain in detail.

He goes into court and on his way to the courtroom, is coached by his lawyer. Once he takes the stand, the judge tells him that the police have charged him with committing three murders in one night and asks him if he pleads guilty. To this, Simbu replies that he has nothing to do with the murders. However, the scenes shown next show that he is the one who has hacked the victims to death...

The promo makes it clear that this will be an untold story from the world of 'Vada Chennai'. It may be recalled that it was only recently that the makers announced the title of the film as 'Arasan'.

Vetrimaran's film with Simbu will also feature Samuthirakani, Andrea Jeremiah and Kishore in key roles. Music for the film is being scored by Anirudh.

-IANS

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