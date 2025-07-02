Anushka Luhar shares her experience of working with Akshaye Khanna on ‘Akshardham – Operation Vajra Shakti’

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Actress Anushka Luhar, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Akshardham – Operation Vajra Shakti’, has shared her experience of working with actor Akshaye Khanna, and director Ken Ghosh.

While working on the film, the actress was impressed by Akshaye Khanna’s calmness and composure on the sets. Talking about the same, she told IANS, “Working alongside Akshaye Khanna and the entire cast of ‘Akshardham – Operation Vajra Shakti’ has been an incredibly fulfilling experience. Having grown up watching his films, I’ve always been a fan — especially of his performance in ‘36 China Town’. To now share screen space with him feels both surreal and truly special”.

She further mentioned, “Akshaye sir brings an extraordinary calmness and focus to the set. His presence is inspiring, and observing his process and dedication firsthand has been a masterclass in itself. He has portrayed his role with such honesty and depth, doing absolute justice to the character. The entire cast has given their heart to this project, and it has been an honour to be part of such a committed and talented team”.

She also spoke about her experience of working with director Ken Ghosh, and called it an “incredibly rewarding experience”.

She said, “His calm demeanor, unwavering support, and kindness made the entire filming process seamless and truly enjoyable. I previously had the opportunity to collaborate with him on a web series for ZEE5, and it was during that time he felt I might be a good fit for the role of Sejal. He encouraged me to audition, and I’m grateful he saw that potential in me”.

“Ken sir’s patience and approachable nature create such a positive atmosphere on set — he’s not only a passionate filmmaker but also an absolute delight to work with. I have immense respect for his body of work and the sincerity he brings to every project. He’s poured his heart and soul into this film, and I genuinely hope audiences feel the same emotional connection we did while bringing it to life. I truly look forward to the opportunity of working with him again in the future”, she added.

The film is based on the 2002 terrorist attack on the Akshardham Temple in Gujarat and the counter-terror operation that followed. The film is slated for a nationwide theatrical release on July 4, 2025.

