Anurag Dobhal's manager clarifies that 'his wife is here with him'

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) YouTuber and ‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestant, Anurag Dobhal, who recently attempted suicide, is presently in the hospital recovering.

Now, his manager Rohit Panday has clarified that contrary to the popular opinion, Anurag is surrounded by his wife, Ritika and other close friend in his time of need.

Rohit took to the Stories section of his official Instagram handle and penned a long note warning those making fake videos about Anurag being alone.

He wrote on the photo-sharing app, "As I said earlier as well please do not make assumptions and believe rumours. All close friends and people are here as well as Ritika Bhabhi. Those who are making fake videos that no one is here and stuff, my request to you guys also dont spread rumours and hatred."

"And Joh fake videos bana rahe hain laat khayi thi na uss din video banene ke chakkar mai galat news mat spread karo for some views, and to fans my request is don't target or give hate to anyone. Our priority is his health and recovery and nothing else," Rohit further warned those attempting to spread fake news.

He also revealed that many people from the industry have reached out in these testing times. It is only that many of them have chosen to refrain from putting things on social media.

"Also, all of his friends, including celebrity friends, have reached out to us so please don't give hate to anyone. Just because some people are not putting this on social media doesn't mean they haven't connected with us. We thank each and everyone for the support," the post concluded.

On Monday, the latest health update about the YouTuber was shared on the Stories section of his official Instagram handle. The picture uploaded on the photo-sharing app showed Anurag recovering and resting on the hospital bed. He held the hand of his friend, seated beside him.

"Pray for Anurag fighting for life," the text overlay on the picture read.

