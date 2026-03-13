Anupama Parameswaran's 'Crazy Kalyanam' shooting wrapped up!

Hyderabad, March 13 (IANS) The makers of director Badrappa Gajula's upcoming entertainer, 'Crazy Kalyanam', featuring actress Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, have now announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped up.

Arrow Cinemas, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement.

It wrote, "Arrow Cinemas proudly announces the successful wrap of its second production venture, Crazy Kalyanam. With the final shot completed and the last clap echoing on set, the film now moves into the next exciting phase of post-production."

The production house said that the shoot journey had been filled with enthusiasm, creativity, and tremendous teamwork.

"From early call times to late-night schedules, every member of the cast and crew contributed their passion and dedication to bring this colorful entertainer to life. The atmosphere on set reflected the very spirit of the film — lively, joyful, and full of unforgettable moments," it pointed out.

The production house said it extended its heartfelt gratitude to the entire cast, crew, and collaborators who had made the journey a memorable one.

"As the film moves into post-production, the excitement continues to build. The celebrations are far from over — the madness of Crazy Kalyanam will soon arrive on the big screen!," it said.

It may be recalled that the unit of the film had released Anupama Parameswaran's first look poster from the film on the occasion of her birthday and disclosed that she played a character called Keerthi in the film.

For the unaware, 'Crazy Kalyanam' marks Badrappa Gajula's debut as a director in the Telugu film industry. Apart from Anupama Parameswaran, the film will also feature Dr Naresh Vijayakrishna, Tharun Bhascker and Akhil Raj Uddemari in pivotal roles.

The film boasts of a quality technical team. Cinematography for the film is by Shyam Dupati while music for the film is being scored by Suresh Bobbili. The film, which has been written by director Badrappa Gajula himself, has screenplay by Srinivasa Ravindra. Art direction for the film is by Sai Kadhira. The film is being co-directed by Srinivasa Dora.

Editing for the film is by Shravan Katikaneni and costumes have been designed by Gayathri Devi. While dances in the film are to be choreographed by Eshwar Penti, the action sequences in the film are to be choreographed by Dragon Prakash.

